flow3xANPFC 1 features innovative, three-phase power factor correction

Vincotech GmbH today extended its product line-up with the flow3xANPFC 1, a new PFC module aimed to help vendors step up efficiency and drive down costs. Vincotech, a supplier of module-based solutions for power electronics, engineered this ultra-compact module to pack a lot of power into a petit housing. Offering impressive performance at a remarkably low price, the flow3xANPFC 1 line goes a long way towards cutting manufacturers' overall system costs.

These modules feature unique PFC topology for three-phase applications that deliver up to 10 kW. They come with the latest IGBT technology and either ultra-fast Si diodes for cost and efficiency benefits or SiC diodes for higher switching frequencies. Integrated NTCs monitor the temperature; built-in snubbing capacitors reduce EMI and mitigate voltage over-shoot.

flow3xANPFC 1 modules ship in compact, low-inductive flow 1 housings that are 12 mm in height. Press-fit pins and phase-change material make assembly so much easier, with the latter also improving thermal performance. Both are available upon request.

To learn more about the flow3xANPFC 1 modules, please visit www.vincotech.com/flow3xANPFC-1.

Available products

To see currently available products and to select the best module for your application, visit https://www.vincotech.com/product-search

Vincotech at PCIM Europe 2019

Vincotech will demonstrate the flow3xANPFC 1 product line at PCIM Europe in Nuremberg on May 7 through 9, 2019, at booth no. 310 in hall 9.

ABOUT VINCOTECH

Vincotech is a market leader in power semiconductor modules. A group company of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, the company excels at developing and manufacturing high-quality electronic power components for motion control, renewable energy, and power supply markets. Vincotech understands customers' needs and furnishes both off-the-rack and applications-specific solutions to ensure they are met. Tapping the considerable engineering and electronics integration skills and experience of some 800 employees worldwide, the company collaborates with the customer to develop the best solution for the given application. And Vincotech's workforce embraces the principle of reliable partnership to deliver on its performance promise of speed and flexibility to customers' best benefit. To learn more about Vincotech, please visit www.vincotech.com.

