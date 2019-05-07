Tipping the cost/performance scales in the right direction

A unique family of high-speed power modules is now available to boost efficiency and strike the best balance between costs and benefits. Freshly launched by Vincotech, a supplier of module-based solutions for power electronics, the new flowPACK 1 1200 V sixpack features tandem diode technology and a high-speed IGBT.

This new product line extends the company's portfolio of power modules for motion control applications requiring higher switching frequencies and lower power loss. This family of high-speed 1200 V sixpacks with tandem diodes is comprised of several IGBT modules to cover currents ranging up to 75 A at room temperature. Its unique feature set ups current control capability and efficiency to slash overall system costs.

All products ship in a flow 1 package with Press-fit pins. Every package shares the same pin-out and footprint, so drive manufacturers can easily re-use the same PCB design for various power applications.

To learn more about Vincotech's flowPACK 1 1200 V, please visit https://www.vincotech.com/pack-1-1200V.

Available products

Versions with solder pins and phase-change material are available on request. Samples may be sourced on demand at https://www.vincotech.com/request-sample.html.

Vincotech at PCIM Europe 2019

Vincotech will demonstrate the flowPACK 1 12000 V product line at PCIM Europe in Nuremberg on May 7 through 9, 2019, at booth no. 310 in hall 9.

