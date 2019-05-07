Power modules optimized for both price and performance

Vincotech today reiterated the benefits of its practice of sourcing semiconductors from several vendors. This supplier of module-based solutions for power electronics pointed out that its multiple sourcing strategy goes to protect customers' business interests by mitigating risks in the supply chain.

Vincotech has qualified all leading manufacturers under an open and flexible vendor policy. This also gives customers the freedom of choice and flexibility to choose the chipset that is, the combination of IGBT and diode that best fits the application and its unique requirements. Customers enjoy the benefits of a power module that strikes the best balance of price and performance for industrial and embedded drives and solar, energy storage and EV charger applications.

A simulation tool serves to optimize the switching pair. It draws on a database that holds all the characterization information for each component.

To learn more about the flowPACK 1 with tandem diodes, please visit www.vincotech.com/td-sixpack. For alternatives, see www.vincotech.com/support-and-documents/cross-reference.

Available products

To see currently available products and select the best module for your application, visit https://www.vincotech.com/product-search/

Vincotech at PCIM Europe 2019

Vincotech will demonstrate the flowPACK 1 with tandem diodes at PCIM Europe in Nuremberg on May 7 through 9, 2019, at booth 310 in hall 9.

ABOUT VINCOTECH

Vincotech is a market leader in power semiconductor modules. A group company of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, the company excels at developing and manufacturing high-quality electronic power components for motion control, renewable energy, and power supply markets. Vincotech understands customers' needs and furnishes both off-the-rack and applications-specific solutions to ensure they are met. Tapping the considerable engineering and electronics integration skills and experience of some 800 employees worldwide, the company collaborates with the customer to develop the best solution for the given application. And Vincotech's workforce embraces the principle of reliable partnership to deliver on its performance promise of speed and flexibility to customers' best benefit. To learn more about Vincotech, please visit www.vincotech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190507005179/en/

Contacts:

Antje Hickethier

+49 89 878067 116

antje-hickethier@vincotech.com