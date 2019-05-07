With reference to an announcement made public by Reitir fasteignafélag hf. (symbol: REITIR) on April 30, 2019, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be reduced as of May 8, 2019. ISIN IS0000020352 Company name Reitir fasteignafélag hf. Total share capital before the reduction ISK 706,356,201 (706,356,201 shares) Reduction in share capital ISK 16,500,000 (16,500,000 shares) Total share capital following the ISK 689,856,201 (689,856,201 shares) reduction Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Symbol REITIR Orderbook ID 107988