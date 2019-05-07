The new modules enable for accurate and cost effective current measurement

Vincotech GmbH, a supplier of module-based solutions for power electronics, today announced the release of the new product line MiniSKiiP PIM 2 IGBT M7 with open emitter for flexible and cost efficient current measurement. Featuring PIM (CIB) topology and the latest IGBT M7 chip technology, these modules are able to handle up to 50 A.

Addressed for motion control applications, MiniSKiiP PIM 2 IGBT M7 modules provide an open emitter configuration for accurate and cost-effective current measurement in the leg. Thus, it offers industrial clients the flexibility to measure the current either in the leg or in the phase. Coupled with the benefit of an extended power range of up to 50 A in the MiniSKiiP 2 housing, it is far more easy for engineers to turn up flexible, scalable inverter designs.

For more than ten years, Vincotech has been a reliable partner for MiniSKiiP modules. To rule out any and all supply chain issues, Vincotech owns the tools needed to prepare housings and new machines for MiniSKiiP products. This IGBT M7 chip delivers the dual benefits of superior performance and multiple sourcing to minimize customers' supply chain risks. To learn more about Vincotech's MiniSKiiP PIM 2 OE modules, please visit https://www.vincotech.com/skiip-pim-OE

Available products

Sample modules of the MiniSKiiP PIM 2 IGBT7 can be sourced on demand at https://www.vincotech.com/request-sample.html.

Vincotech at PCIM Europe 2019

The MiniSKiiP PIM 2 IGBT M7 open emitter product line will be demonstrated at the PCIM Europe in Nuremberg, May 7 9, 2019, at the Vincotech booth 310 in hall 9.

ABOUT VINCOTECH

Vincotech is a market leader in power semiconductor modules. A group company of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, the company excels at developing and manufacturing high-quality electronic power components for motion control, renewable energy, and power supply markets. Vincotech understands customers' needs and furnishes both off-the-rack and applications-specific solutions to ensure they are met. Tapping the considerable engineering and electronics integration skills and experience of some 800 employees worldwide, the company collaborates with the customer to develop the best solution for the given application. And Vincotech's workforce embraces the principle of reliable partnership to deliver on its performance promise of speed and flexibility to customers' best benefit. To learn more about Vincotech, please visit www.vincotech.com.

