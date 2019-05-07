Envision Solar International, Inc.: Port of San Diego Deploys Envision Solar's EV ARC Portable, Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle Charging Station for Public Use

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2019 / Envision Solar International, Inc., (NasdaqCM: EVSI, EVSIW) ("Envision Solar," or the "Company"), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, announced that the Port of San Diego has deployed the Company's EV ARC product to provide emissions-free charging for employees and visitors.

"We are proud to utilize a resilient and sustainable product made by a San Diego-based company," said Chairman Garry Bonelli, Board of Port Commissioners, Port of San Diego. "The EV ARC's innovative technology aligns seamlessly with our Port's sustainability goals and plans and allows users to drive on nothing but clean energy from the sun."

The Port of San Diego selected the EV ARC portable, solar-powered electric vehicle charging station to support its growing adoption of electrified vehicles and reduce harmful emissions. The solar-powered EV charging product is equipped with an emergency power (E-Power) panel, providing users with a reliable source of energy. The EV ARC product's environmentally impact-free deployment, which was easily performed in minutes with no impact on the ground below, and its capability to provide power independent of the electrical grid, are all significant differentiators when comparing the product to grid-tied options. Ports and other waterfront locations can offer significant challenges for utility grid tied infrastructure. Trenching, electrical and other construction activities can be more complex making the EV ARC with its zero-construction requirement a natural fit from both an economic and a practical impact point of view.

"The Port of San Diego is the latest entity to recognize the benefits of driving on sunshine with our EV ARCs," said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Envision Solar. "We are delighted that another San Diego government agency has deployed our products and look forward to enabling more clean, green impact-free charging infrastructure for the Port in the future."

There are approximately 360 commercial ports that serve the United States, according to the U.S Coast Guard. As the number of EVs on U.S. roads grows, there will be an increasing requirement for the unique benefits offered by the EV ARC off-grid charging solution in these locations. Envision Solar considers ports in California and across the U.S. as likely areas of continued future growth.

Invented and manufactured in California, the EV ARC fits inside a parking space without reducing available parking and generates and stores enough clean solar electricity to power up to 225 miles of EV driving in a day. The system's solar electrical generation is enhanced by EnvisionTrak which causes the array to follow the sun, generating up to 25% more electricity than a fixed array. The energy is stored in the EV ARC product's energy storage for charging day or night, and to provide emergency power during grid failure. The EV ARC product is a permanent solution but because it requires no trenching, foundations or installation work of any kind, it is deployed in minutes and can be moved to a new location with ease. EV ARC products power Level I, Level II and DC Fast Charging and can work with a customer's existing EV charging service provider. EV ARC products are manufactured in the company's San Diego facility by combat veterans, individuals with disabilities, and other minority demographics and highly talented, mission-driven team members.

