We are proud to announce that Industry Consulting Service (ICS) has officially become a resident of the High Technology Park Belarus (HTP), one of the leading IT clusters in Central and Eastern Europe. The last few years have seen remarkable growth for both the HTP and ICS. This year promises a continuation of that trend as ICS joins the successful network of IT companies in the HTP.

Launched in 2005, the HTP has now grown to include more than 500 companies. Spurred on by both foreign interest and growth of the local start-up scene, it has doubled in size in the last few years.

With the recent improvements to the legal structure for IT businesses, the government of Belarus has opened the 'Silicon Valley of Eastern Europe'. The new framework creates clear incentives for both global IT corporations and inventive local teams entering the global IT community.

Many factors have combined to make Belarus and the HTP a prime location for ICS to develop the best ERP products for clients around the world. It is now easier than ever to visit Minsk, the capital of Belarus, to get face-to-face meetings with the ICS team at our new office (https://bit.ly/2FT1uaf).

Being the resident of HTP, our company aims to continue to provide the same level of exceptional service for the development and implementation of ERP solutions based on Microsoft Dynamics products as before. We have also extended our R&D programme related to building Enterprise IT ecosystems based on new Industry 4.0 solutions.

We hope that through this fruitful work as a resident of HTP, we'll provide you with even better service!

About ICS

Industry Consulting Service is a Microsoft Certified Partner and an innovative provider of end-to-end ERP development and consulting services. Since 2008, we have been working exclusively with Microsoft Dynamics AX solution and providing our services to both end users and other MS partners all over the world. During this time, we have managed to win the trust and respect of our customers from Europe, the USA, Canada, the Middle East, Belarus and Russia.

