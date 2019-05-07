Oilfield Service Market to Value at US$ 330 Bn at 3.7% CAGR by 2026 | | Exclusive Report by Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, India, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Oilfield Service Market accounted for a value of US$ 250 Bn in the year 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ 330 Bn by 2026. The global market for oilfield service is anticipated to post a steady CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights recently published this information in a report, titled "Oilfield Service Market Size, Share and Global Trend by By Service (Seismic Service, Drilling Service, Completion & Workover Service Production Service, Processing & Separation Service, Others), By Application (Onshore, Offshore), and Geography Forecast till 2026." The growing advancements in technology is the chief factor driving the Oilfield Service Market. Several oilfield services across the world use these improved tools and technologies to enhance their E&P activities in offshore and onshore areas. The oil and gas (O&G) industry is presently thriving on account of rising population, which in turn, may enable growth in the oilfield services market at a steady rate.

Sample Pages: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/oilfield-service-market-100174

"The oilfield operators are compelled to explore offshore resources as the resources on onshore areas are depleting," said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. "Although the offshore resources are expensive, still their demand is expected to increase in the coming years," he added. In addition to this, this segment is likely to be the fastest growing on account of the rising investments in subsea O&G assets. These investments are projected to augment the Oilfield Service Market during the forecast period between 2018 and 2026.

North America to Remain Dominant and Offer Huge Growth Opportunities

Among regions, North America is expected to account for a major share in the global Oilfield Service Market by 2026. Moreover, the U.S. covered a share of around 50% in the year 2017. The rising demand for oilfield services in the U.S. includes directional and horizontal drilling activities, primarily owing to the presence of shale gas reservoir. Another reason responsible for the growth of oilfield services in this region is the rising number of deep-water projects especially in the U.S. The market in Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at a significant rate owing to factors such as increasing number of offshore activities especially in China and rising number of oil rigs. Lastly, the Oilfield Service Market in the Middle East and Africa is likely to witness higher CAGR. This is primarily attributable to the rising investment budget in Gulf countries and focus on offshore assets.

Discovery of New and Improved Oil and Gas Fields to Spur Growth

The report observes that the discovery of new oil and gas fields is expected to fuel demand for oilfield services especially from sectors such as power plants and transportation. Over the past few years, there has been a significant increase in the extraction of oil and gas resources such as natural gas and crude oil. This rise, as per the report is another factor driving the Oilfield Service Market. The oil and gas sector is revolutionizing owing to the enhanced oil recovery or EOR technique which involves chemical injection, gas injection, and thermal injection techniques. This is further expected to fuel demand for oilfield equipment, thus transforming oilfield services industry outlook. Technologies such as remotely operated vehicles or ROVs and robotic oil rigs may facilitate the development of offshore oilfields, thereby driving the Oilfield Service Market. Furthermore, this is anticipated to enable growth in the oilfield services industry during the forecast period. Oilfield operators are continuously focusing on improving the production output and reducing cost of oilfield equipment to boost the Oilfield Service Market.

Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/oilfield-service-market-100174

Strategic Alliances between Companies Intended to Upscale their Operations

The highly fragmented O&G service industry witnesses the presence of several leading players in the Oilfield Service Market. Companies are forging strategic alliances and involving in M&A activities to improve their market share. Presently, Schlumberger is leading the global Oilfield Service Market in terms of revenue. Moreover, a few days ago, the company signed an earn-in-agreement with Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. The agreement was signed with an aim to develop the later company's lithium project in Clayton's valley of Nevada.

Another company called TAQA Drilling in Saudi Arabia has recently announced acquisition of Schlumberger's onshore drilling business in the Middle East. The objective of TAQA is to become one of the leading oilfield services company in Asia Pacific by 2021.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/oilfield-service-market-100174

Key Companies Covered in The Report

Schlumberger

Halliburton

National Oilwell Varco

SGS S.A.

Baker Hughes

Transocean

Fluor

Weatherford International

Saipem

BJ Services Company

Petrofac

Oil States Industries

Weir Oil and Gas

China Oilfield Services Ltd.

Browse Complete Report Details Enabled with Complete Tables and Figures is Available:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/oilfield-service-market-100174

Browse Related Reports:

1. The Global Well Testing Service Market, which was valued at nearly US$ 7.1 Bn in 2018, is projected to reach approximately US$ 11.3 Bn by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9%

Real-time testing services are likely to lead the global well testing market owing to their stabilized and optimized results. For well testing operators, real-time testing has emerged as an important tool to control fluctuations in crude oil prices and reinforce their position in the well testing industry.

2. The Global Well Intervention Market , was valued at more than US$ 8 Bn in 2018, and is projected to reach approximately US$ 12.5 Bn by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.23%.

In terms of application, onshore segment was leading the global well intervention market in 2018. However, the offshore segment is anticipated to witness high demand and grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2026.

About us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

US :+1-424-253-0390

UK :+44-2071-939123

APAC :+91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Website: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/881202/Fortune_Business_Insights_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/883137/Oilfield_Service_Market.jpg