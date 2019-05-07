Global Agriculture Drones and Robots Market to Reach $23.06 Billion by 2028

FREMONT, California, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market intelligence report by BIS Research, titled 'Global Agriculture Drones and Robots Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2028', the global market for agriculture drones and robots is projected to grow from $2.53 million in 2018 to $23.06 billion by 2028. The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 24.76% from 2018 to 2028. The high growth in the market is expected to be driven by the need to apply site-specific farming, variable rate application of raw materials and resources as per requirement and decline in agricultural labor across the world.

Rise in the usage of agricultural drones and robots is growing owing to the increasing applications in areas, such as precision crop farming, livestock monitoring and management, indoor farming, aquaculture, forestry, and orchards, among others. Agricultural robots are also expected to reduce the ecological footprint of daily farming. A large share of market is driven by the initiatives, policies, and support shown by governments in countries such as the U.S., the U.K., Germany, France, Australia, and China. The rising concern over global food security and sustainability have led to extensive investments by the governments across the world.

The agriculture industry is expected to witness the most widespread adoption of drones in the next ten years. China is one of the leading manufacturers of drone hardware, however the North American and European agriculture drone companies lead the market in terms of integrated drone solutions prompted by a trend of market consolidation in those regions. The agriculture robots market encompasses a wide array of robot types such as milking robots, harvesting robots, picking, robots, weeding robots, autonomous robot tractors, seeding robots, and pruning robots.

According to Arvind Pal, Analyst at BIS Research, "In 2018, milking robots held approximately 83% share of the total agriculture robots market. Technology maturation and widespread adoption are the major reasons behind the reported growth of this agricultural robot type. Countries from Europe and Oceania lead the market for milking robots. Growing number of indoor farms also drive the increase in revenue for agricultural robots. Picking robots amongst the robot types have gained the maximum growth due to the increase in indoor farms."

Structured terrain and planned infrastructure in indoor farming environment eases the movement and operation of agricultural robots in the facility. This factor has been attributed as the major contributing factor for the large presence of robots for indoor farming. Agriculture robot companies incubated and funded by large global agriculture corporations are launching new products for weeding, harvesting, and picking.

To promote the growth of agricultural robots, governments and private players have introduced agricultural robots as service. It allows farmers to utilize advanced solutions for selective purposes and enables to pay per use. The Agriculture Robot-as-a-Service (ARaaS) business model is expected to create a massive disruption in the agricultural robots market. Service business model provides the flexibility to growers to variably invest into emerging technologies and realize the best combination of smart farming technologies for their farm at their convenient budget.

Agriculture robots for livestock produce held the largest share amongst other fam produce types in the global agriculture robots market in 2018. The dominant share held by milking robots amongst all other types of agricultural robots contributed majorly in making robots for livestock produce, the highest revenue generating farm produce in the global agriculture robots market.

Presently, Europe was at the forefront of the global agriculture robots market. The high revenue generation was majorly credited to a favorable growth rate of agricultural robots for livestock and aquaculture produce in Europe. Looming concern of the lack of manual labor for agriculture is expected to propagate R&D of agricultural robots in the region, leading to further growth of the Europe agricultural robots market during the forecast period.

This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 100 players in the global agriculture drones and robots market ecosystem and draws upon insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 40 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The report also profiles 30 leading companies, namely 3D Robotics Inc., AeroVironment Inc., Parrot SA, PrecisionHawk Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Trimble Inc., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Boumatic Robotics, Dairymaster, DeLaval, Fullwood Ltd., GEA Group, Lely S.a.r.l., Autonomous Tractor Corporation, CLAAS Group, CNH Industrial, Deere & Company, Kubota Corporation, Smart AG, Yanmar Co. Ltd., Abundant Robotics Inc., AGCO Corporation, Clearpath Robotics, Deepfield Robotics, ecoRobotix Ltd., Harvest Automation Inc., Harvest Croo Robotics, Iron Ox, Naio Technologies, and Robotics Plus.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What is the expected global agriculture drones and robots market size in terms of value during the period 2017-2028?

What is the expected future scenario and revenue generated by the different types of agriculture robots such as milking robots, weeding robots, harvesting and picking robots, autonomous robot tractors, and other robots, globally and in different regions such as North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest-of-the-World?

, , , and Rest-of-the-World? What is the expected future scenario and revenue generated by the agriculture robots operating in different farming environment including indoor farming and outdoor farming and for different farm produce including livestock produce, fruits and vegetables, field crops, and other produce types?

What is the expected future scenario and revenue generated by agriculture robots when they are offered as per different business models including Agriculture Robot-as-a-Product (ARaaP) and Agriculture Robot-as-a-Service (ARaaS)?

Which geographical region is the largest market for global agriculture robots' market?

What is the expected future scenario and the revenue generated by different geographical regions and countries in the agriculture robots market such as North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest-of-the-World?

, , , and Rest-of-the-World? What is the competitive strength of the key players present in the agriculture drones and robots market on the basis of the analysis of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?

What are the different regulations present in different countries regarding the usage of agriculture drones?

What are the relevant patents in this market and their classifications based on inventor type, robot type, agriculture application, and filled status, along with the promising trends influencing the market based on patent analysis?

When are the autonomous robot tractors expected to be commercialized and what is expected to be related trends in the consecutive years?

Which are the different consortiums and associations present in the agriculture drones and robots market, and what is their role in this market?

What is the market share of leading players in the global milking robots market?

What is the adoption scenario and the market dynamics of the global agriculture drones and robots market including market drivers, restraints, and opportunities?

What has been the investment and funding landscape in the global agriculture drones and robots market?

What will the major market driving trends for agriculture drones and robots in terms business model, market consolidation, new product offerings, regulations?

What is the SWOT Analysis for leading companies in agriculture drones and robots market?

