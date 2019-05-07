BANGALORE, India, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The analysts forecast the global syringe market to exhibit a CAGR of 4.62% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global syringe for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the syringe sales volume and revenue.

On the basis of type, the Global Syringe market is segmented into Safety Syringe and Conventional Syringe & on the basis of application it is segmented into Hospitals, clinics & Homecare.

Geographically, the global syringe market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

- Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)





The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Leading players in the global syringe market are:

- B. Braun Medical Inc.

- Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

- Cardinal Health, Inc.

- Gerresheimer AG

- Henke-Sass, Wolf GmbH

- Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd.

- NIPRO Medical Corporation

- Retractable Technologies, Inc.

- Smiths Group plc.

- Terumo Corporation

request free sample to get a complete list of companies

Objective of the study:

- To analyze and forecast the market size of global syringe market.

- To classify and forecast global syringe market based on product type, application and region.

- To identify drivers and challenges for global syringe market.

- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global syringe market.

- To conduct pricing analysis for global syringe market.

- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global syringe market.



The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

- Manufacturers of syringe

- Raw material suppliers

- Market research and consulting firms

- Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

- Organizations, forums and alliances related to syringe



The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with syringe suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports, and proprietary databases.

