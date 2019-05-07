The Chinese monocrystalline panel maker said its 72-cell bifacial product has reached an ouput of more than 450 W on the front side. The result was confirmed by Germany's TÜV-SÜD.Chinese solar manufacturer Longi has announced its 72-cell bifacial half-cut solar module has set a new record with an energy output of more than 450 W. The company said the result was confirmed and certified by German testing and certification organization TÜV-SÜD. "[The] Longi monocrystalline half cell module combines monocrystalline PERC [passivated emitter rear contact] cell technology and bifacial half cell module ...

