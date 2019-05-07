

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - JOLTS report of job openings will be the major focus on Tuesday.



Investors are tracking the flare up in U.S.-China Trade tariff war and hopefully awaits the scheduled meeting in U.S. There are still hopes that the two countries would find an amicable solution.



Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading in the red.



Initial cues from the U.S. futures Index point to a lower opening for Wall Street.



As of 8.05 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 177.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 20.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 66.25 points.



U.S. stocks finished lower on Monday. The Dow ended the day down 66.47 points or 0.3 percent at 26,438.48. The Nasdaq slid 40.71 points or 0.5 percent to 8,123.29 and the S&P 500 fell 13.17 points or 0.5 percent to 2,932.47.



On the economic front, Redbook data for the week, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, will be issued at 8.55 am ET. In the previous week, the Store Sales were up 5.5 percent.



The Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey or JOLTS for March will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 7.215 million, up from 7.087 million in the prior month.



Three year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Fed's Consumer Credit data for March will be released at 3.00 pm ET. The consensus is for $16.5 billion, up from $15.2 billion in the previous month.



Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Tuesday. Chinese markets are up, Shanghai Composite Index climbed 19.93 points or 0.69 percent for the day at 2926.39.



The Japanese market, which resumed trading after a ten-day holiday, is notably lower. The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 224.25 points or 1.01 percent to 22,034.48, after touching a low of 21,965.60 earlier.



The Australian market is rising despite the negative cues from Wall Street. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is advancing 42.80 points or 0.68 percent to 6,326.50, after touching a high of 6,328.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is adding 41.30 points or 0.65 percent to 6,411.20. Australian shares closed lower on Monday.



European shares are trading in the red. CAC 40 of France is losing 40.65 points or 0.74 percent. DAX of Germany is down 189.62 points or 1.82 percent. FTSE 100 of England is slipping 69.90 points or 0.95 percent. Swiss Market Index is declining 17.72 points or 0.17 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.76 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX