Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2019) - Spacefy Inc. (CSE: SPFY) ("Spacefy" or the "Company"), the sharing-economy marketplace for inspiring space rentals targeting the creative industry, announced today that the number of spaces listed on the Spacefy's online platform has now exceeded 3,500.

"We've been investing in scouting and outreach, and we're beginning to see acceleration in the pace of our space acquisitions," says Russ Patterson, Spacefy's CEO. "We're continuing to build on our strength in Toronto and New York, the cities where we have the most spaces. Toronto and New York are also the places where we are focusing our marketing and community-building efforts targeting creative professionals. At the same time, we're building out our selection in the next tier of cities - places like Vancouver, Los Angeles and Atlanta. We're also scouting in other cities that will form the tier after that. "

The Company also announces that it has granted a total of 170,024 incentive stock options to two employees, for the purchase up to a total of 170,024 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.15 each. Of these options, 5,900 vest immediately, 1,980 vest on the 7th day of each month until January 7, 2023, and 1,563 vest on the 15th day of each month until April 15, 2023. 95,000 of the options have an expiry date of January 7, 2024 and the remaining 75,024 have an expiry date of April 15, 2024.

About Spacefy

Spacefy is a marketplace that connects creative professionals with spaces for their projects, productions, and events. Harnessing the power of the sharing economy, Spacefy gives creative professionals access to unique and underutilized spaces while enabling property owners to further monetize their space.

Contact Information

Spacefy Inc.

Russ Patterson

Chief Executive Officer

russ@spacefy.com

Adelaide Capital Markets Inc.

Deborah Honig

Investor Relations

647-203-8793

deborah@adelaidecapital.ca

