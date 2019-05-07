

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) presented results from the COMMENCE clinical study which showed that the company's bioprosthetic surgical aortic valves with RESILIA tissue platform recorded favorable safety and hemodynamic performance through a median of four years follow-up, with no events of structural valve deterioration.



The five-year COMMENCE trial is a PMA-approved study designed to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of surgical aortic heart valves with RESILIA tissue in patients with diagnosed aortic valve disease scheduled to undergo aortic valve replacement with or without coronary artery bypass graft.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX