Dienstag, 07.05.2019

77,85 Euro		+0,40
+0,52 %
WKN: 883121 ISIN: US7475251036 Ticker-Symbol: QCI 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
07.05.2019 | 15:01
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Qualcomm Engineer Nominated for Lifetime Achievement Award from EPO

Dr. Marta Karczewicz recognized for contributions to video streaming standards

SAN DIEGO, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), today announced that Dr. Marta Karczewicz has been nominated for a European Inventor Award in the Lifetime Achievement category from the European Patent Office.

The full release is available on the Qualcomm News Center website at (http://www.qualcomm.com/news/releases/2019/05/07/qualcomm-engineer-nominated-lifetime-achievement-award-epo)

Qualcomm Contacts:
Pete Lancia, Corporate Communications
Phone: 1-858-845-5959
Email: corpcomm@qualcomm.com

Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan, Investor Relations
Phone: 1-858-658-4813
Email: ir@qualcomm.com


© 2019 PR Newswire