Cannassure Completes Their Medical Cannabis Analytical Method Development and Validation in Accordance With the Israeli Medical Cannabis Agency (IMCA) Requirements

ASHDOD PORT CITY, Israel, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannassure Therapeutics (TASE: CSURE) announces another company milestone as they successfully complete their medical cannabis analytical method development and validation, in accordance with IMCA requirements. The activity was conducted in the company's laboratory, led by Dana Marom, VP QA, and performed by the highly skilled Cannassure R&D and QA teams, accompanied by a GSAP regulatory consulting team.

The analysis and validation methods developed, identify seven cannabinoids-THC and CBD and their derivatives THCA and CBDA, as well as CBN, CBC and CBG. The cannabinoids can be detected in cannabis flowers, extracts, and tinctures to ensure quality, stability and consistency of Cannassure's products and meet GMP and other regulatory requirements and specifications for the pharmaceutical industry.

"Cannassure has the knowhow to conduct our own testing of cannabis and medical cannabis products in a fast and reliable manner, without the need of external suppliers. This is completely in line with the company's strategy of establishing a holistic medical cannabis production facility. Our vertically integrated operation will include advanced agritech breeding, an indoor grow operation, a state-of-the-art extraction and processing facility, together with scientifically advanced R&D," states Ran Amir, Cannassure CEO.

About Cannassure Ltd

We do it right. Cannassure Therapeutics Ltd. was founded in order to become a leading, world-class, trusted developer and provider of top-quality-grade medical cannabis and medical cannabis combination products at a pharmaceutical level. Cannassure is launching a holistic and integrated medical cannabis value chain operation to ensure consistent, uniform and stable medical cannabis products that address a broad range of unmet medical needs. Visit: http://www.cannassure.life.

