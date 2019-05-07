Bergman & Beving AB: Bergman & Beving and Sundström establish and invest together in Zekler Safety AB

Press release

Bergman & Beving and Sundström establish and invest together in Zekler Safety AB

Workplace Safety, a division within Bergman & Beving, has today together with Sundström Safety formed the jointly owned company Zekler Safety AB with Bergman & Beving as majority shareholder.

The Zekler brand was established by Bergman & Beving in 2003 and is today one of the Nordic region's leading brands in, among other things, eye protection, hearing protection, and respiratory protection. Sundström was founded in 1926 and is today one of the world leaders in advanced respiratory protection.

"By investing in Zekler, with its wide range of products for protection around the head, we ensure reliable and long-term compatibility between our respiratory protection and Zekler's other protection products, to become complete systems for the advanced professional user," says Ivan Sundström, Chairman of the Board at Sundström Safety AB, and adds: "We have collaborated with Bergman & Beving for over forty years and are now taking the next logical step together".

Bergman & Beving's President and CEO Pontus Boman comments: "Through the joint ownership of Zekler Safety AB, we deepen our cooperation with Sundström. Zekler will be able to offer a comprehensive portfolio of protective products around the head that will also be compatible with Sundström's unique solutions and products in respiratory protection".

Stockholm 7 May 2019

Bergman & Beving AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Pontus Boman, President & CEO, Tel: +46 10 454 77 00

Peter Schön, CFO, Tel: +46 70 339 89 99

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15:00 CET on 7 May 2019.

