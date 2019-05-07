

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks rebounded from an initial sell-off in the previous session but are likely to move back to the downside in early trading on Tuesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 155 points.



Renewed trade concerns are likely to weigh on the markets after U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer confirmed the U.S. plans to raise tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 percent on Friday.



The comments from Lighthizer come after President Donald Trump threatened to implement the tariff increase in a post on Twitter on Sunday, claiming trade talks between the U.S. and China are moving 'too slowly.'



Lighthizer attributed the potential tariff increase to an 'erosion in commitments by China' over the last week, with the trade representative calling substantive changes to the text of a deal 'unacceptable.'



However, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin noted the U.S. would reconsider raising the tariffs if negotiations get back on track during the next round of talks later this week.



News that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is expected to join the talks may generate optimism about renewed progress toward a trade deal.



Lighthizer and Mnuchin did not comment on Trump's threat to impose tariffs on the remaining $325 billion worth of Chinese imports.



Overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued, as a lack of major U.S. economic data may keep some traders on the sidelines as they await more news on the trade front.



Stocks staged a significant recovery attempt over the course of the trading session on Monday after falling sharply at the open. The major averages climbed well off their lows of the session but remained stuck in negative territory.



After falling by more than 470 points, the Dow ended the day down 66.47 points or 0.3 percent at 26,438.48. The Nasdaq slid 40.71 points or 0.5 percent to 8,123.29 and the S&P 500 fell 13.17 points or 0.5 percent to 2,932.47.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index tumbled by 1.5 percent as trading resumed following a lengthy holiday, while China's Shanghai Composite Index advanced by 0.7 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has slumped by 1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index are down by 0.6 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are siding $0.53 to $61.72 barrel after climbing $0.31 to $62.25 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after rising $2.50 to $1,283.80 ounce in the previous session, gold futures are falling $3.50 to $1,280.30 an ounce.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 110.64 yen compared to the 110.76 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $11.90 compared to yesterday's $1.1199.



