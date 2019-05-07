Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2019) - Northern Sphere Mining Corp. (CSE: NSM) (OTC Pink: NSMCF) ("Northern Sphere" or the "Company") announces a cease trade order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 6, 2019 for failure to file its annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, including the related management discussion and analysis and CEO & CFO certifications (collectively, the "Annual Filings"). The Annual Filings were required to be filed by April 30, 2019.

The Company is working to complete its Annual Filings and will provide updates as further information relating to the Annual Filings becomes available.

Until the Annual Filings are filed, the Company intends to provide information in accordance with National Policy 12-203 Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults.

Northern Sphere is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal projects. For further details on Northern Sphere, please refer to our web site (www.northernsphere.com) and Northern Sphere's Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

