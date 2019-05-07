Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2019) - Blissco Cannabis Corp. (CSE: BLIS) (FSE: GQ4B) (OTCQB: HSTRF), a Canadian wellness cannabis brand, has provided investors with a corporate update. Blissco, a multi-licensed processor, cultivator, and distributor of premium cannabis, owns and operates an 18,000 square foot, state-of-the-art extraction, processing and cultivation facility located in Metro Vancouver, British Columbia.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Blissco" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_sziscwsl/Blissco-Cannabis-updates-investors

The company supplies premium cannabis and Reserve whole flower and dried flower pre-rolls to the Canadian market with supply agreements in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and New Brunswick.

Damian Kettlewell, CEO, stated: "We are delighted with the significant sales we have made in our first quarter of shipping product. There has been a strong demand for Blissco products from our current four provincial distribution partners, and we expect to ship our complete product offering in our second quarter. Additionally, we have received expressed interest in our high-CBD full spectrum cannabis oil, which we anticipate fulfilling sales for in the coming months."

The company recently received approximately $1.13 million from the exercise of approximately 4.6 million warrants priced at $0.25. These funds will support Blissco's operational expenditures and construction of its high-volume ethanol extraction lab, to complement its existing Co2 licenced extraction lab, the first Midas Co2 extractor in Canada.

The company has submitted a building permit to the Township of Langley to build a mezzanine for packaging and storage, which will create operational efficiencies for the new ethanol lab that could produce up to 10.6 million bottles a year of 30 ml full spectrum cannabis oil extracts. The 30 ml format glass bottles will feature a graduated dropper, making dosing simple and precise.

In support of its recreational sales, the company launched a website focusing on educational content and products.

Damian Kettlewell, CEO, added: "It's important to Blissco that we provide our distribution partners and adult consumers with the age-gated access to the information they are searching for. Additionally, the next development phase for our website will support Blissco's medical patients."

In support of Blissco's global distribution strategy, the company has initiated its EU GMP certification process and has completed its first inspection by German authorities.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.blissco.com, contact Damian Kettlewell, CEO, Founder and Chairman, at 604-484-9119 or email investors@blissco.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44589