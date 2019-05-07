Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2019) - Luxxfolio Holdings (CSE: LUXX) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Luxxfolio is developing a blockchain based platform called SMARTLUXX, powered by the company's proprietary technology.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information on the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Luxxfolio" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_cywmxv4u/New-Listing-Luxxfolio-Holdings-CSELUXX

Management believes their technology solves two challenges that exists within the luxury goods market: the lack of secure and reliable places to authenticate and track the value of luxury investments, and the inability to easily capitalize one's luxury goods as assets. The technology enables users to record the authenticity and provenance of luxury items, collectibles, and other non-traditional assets in their own personal LUXXFOLIO.

The first iteration of the platform, a minimum viable product, is available for use by the public via the company's mobile application. A user simply downloads the LUXXFOLIO app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, uploads a picture of the luxury item along with required documentation, and the LUXXFOLIO is started and ready to accept additional items.

One of the greatest benefits of LUXXFOLIO is its ability to help users unlock the current and future value of their luxury assets, without having to sell them. The company has partnerships with some financial institutions, whereby a user, based on his or her history of purchasing and collecting luxury items, will be offered access to important financial products and services such as credit cards and lines of credit. Users will be offered custom insurance for every item they put into their LUXXFOLIO, ensuring they are truly and fully covered, item by item.

In addition to personal users, there is a potential large market for manufacturers who can validate and protect the authenticity of each product, thereby protecting it from counterfeits.

The company is headed by Dean Linden, who brings more than 25 years of experience as a financier and business development professional. In 2014, Linden co-founded Cypress Hills Partners, a boutique alternative merchant banking firm dedicated to the fast growing specialty lending and origination marketplace on a global basis. As CEO of LUXXFOLIO, Linden is able to apply his expertise and public company experience in creating a strong foundation to propel the business forward.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.luxxfolio.com, contact Dean Linden, CEO, at 604-398-3837 or email dlinden@luxxfolio.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44591