Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2019) - MarijuanaStox announces publication of an article that discusses The Yield Growth Corporation (CSE:BOSS)(OTC:BOSQF). The company has been aggressively addressing demand for health, wellness, and beauty products infused with premium-cannabis and hemp-based products on an international scale with subsidiary, Urban Juve.

Increased Demand for Health and Wellness CBD Products

Multi-billion-dollar industries are being transformed by cannabis.

Beverages, drinks, pharmaceuticals, tobacco, and the $4.2 trillion wellness industry are just a few, as the cannabis boom just gets underway. In fact, the healing properties of marijuana are why spa, wellness and skincare industries are introducing a range of products with cannabis as a key ingredient.

According to Forbes, "Hemp-derived CBD has been touted in several medical studies as having a myriad of health benefits ranging from treating psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and eczema to minimizing seizures, stress, and insomnia."

Retailers have been quick to notice an increase in demand, as well.

DSW for example, has been running tests in its stores with CBD, announcing plans to expand such products to nearly 100 stores. Neiman Marcus is pushing ahead with CBD sales at some of its stores and online. Simon Property Group is partnering with Green Growth Brands to open 108 stores in its malls just in 2019. CVS will now carry a line of CBD products in eight states, including California, Illinois, and Colorado.

In fact, the drug chain will now sell CBD creams, sprays, and lotions in those states.

"We are carrying hemp-derived CBD products in select states to help meet consumer demand for alternative care options," said CVS Health Spokesperson, Mike DeAngelis.

It's expected that revenue generated from sales of CBD skin care products could grow to $645 million in 2019, according to Future Market Insights' report, CBD Skin Care Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2027.

The Yield Growth Corporation is Expanding Rapidly

The Yield Growth Corporation recently announced that it is developing a new line of perfumes inspired by the royal Attar tradition. The new blends are made with premium essential oils, and the line will launch with formulations in a diverse range of fragrance profiles.

Wellness-minded consumers are increasingly demanding high-quality ingredients in their cosmetic products-and perfumes are no exception. "Perfumes, also known as 'attar' have existed in the Indus Civilization since 3300 BCE, and have long been used by royalty," explains Bhavna Solecki, Director of Product & Content at Urban Juve. "Our new perfumes use pure essential oils derived from botanical sources-the same kind that have been used in the Ayurvedic tradition for many centuries."

In addition, the company just announced that its new online flagship for its wholly owned subsidiary, Urban Juve, is now live. The technology for the new website was custom-built by Yield Growth subsidiary Thrive Activations, and represents a new paradigm in agile, efficient and scalable ecommerce technology.

The new technology was designed specifically for retail companies, and supports both B2C and B2B sales. The operational capabilities include inventory & logistics management, finance and accounting, manufacturing and production management, data reporting, analytics, customer support with integrated telephony, and CRM. It also has the capability for advanced analytics-making it possible to incorporate product suggestions and site personalization-two methods that are proven to maximize sales.

For more information, visit the company's website at https://yieldgrowth.com

