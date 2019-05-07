

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pope Resources LP (POPE) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $3.3 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $5.7 million, or $1.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Revenue held steady at $25.0 million



Pope Resources LP earnings at a glance:



