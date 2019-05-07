The back-contact solar cell is said to have a conversion efficiency of around 7%. According to researchers, the cell design includes the removal of expensive transparent conductive oxides.A research team from the University of Sheffield and U.K. storage and energy generation tech provider Power Roll Limited claims to have developed a new 3D back contact solar cell based on a surface embossed with micro grooves the width of a human hair. The cell was created by coating opposing walls of micro grooves with different electrical contacts then filling the grooves with a solution-processable semiconductor, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...