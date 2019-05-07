Vodafone Institute Launches the Next Round of F-LANE: The Global Social Impact Accelerator for Ventures Focusing on Female Empowerment

- Fourth round for F-LANE- the first global accelerator from Europe focusing on social tech start-ups by or for women

- Partners are the Impact Hub Berlin and the Social Entrepreneurship Akademie

- Applications for the seven-week programme can be sent to www.f-lane.com/online-application from now until 7 June 2019

BERLIN, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- F-LANE, the first accelerator empowering women in the tech sector, initiated by the Vodafone Institute, is entering its fourth round this year after great international feedback. The programme mission is to foster the participation of women in technological development and to empower women of all ages around the world through technology. F-LANE collaborates with the Impact Hub Berlin and the Social Entrepreneurship Akademie to globally source innovative start-ups that focus on women, provide an enterprising solution to a social problem and have the potential to make a wide impact. The online application process for the 7-week accelerator programme starting 4 October 2019 in Berlin is now open. Applications can be submitted to www.f-lane.com/online-application until 7 June 2019.

Dupsy Abiola, start-up founder and former CEO of Intern Avenue, one of the world's most successful platforms for the placement of interns in companies, is a member of F-LANE's international Advisory Board. As a member of the F-LANE advisory board, Dupsy Abiola and her Advisory Board colleagues will be selecting the young entrepreneurs for the F-LANE accelerator and supporting them throughout the programme with their expertise. The advisory board consists of a total of eight influential members of the impact investment and (social) entrepreneurship scene, including Andy Goldstein, Co-Founder of the LMU Entrepreneurship Center, Mariéme Jamme, CEO of Spotone Global Solutions, and Lisa Witter, Co-Founder and CEO of apolitical.

The selection criteria for the F-LANE start-ups are proof of a more-than-profit model, a measurable impact of the start-up idea as well as a focus on technologies and female empowerment. Inger Paus, Managing Director of the Vodafone Institute on the motivation to launch a worldwide accelerator programme: "Women are still underrepresented in the technology sector. Only 17%1 of technology start-ups worldwide are founded by women. In Europe the number is even lower at 15%2.

With F-LANE we want to change that and thus contribute to more diversity in the development of new technologies. At the same time, it is important for us to promote start-ups that want to solve a social issue. Our mission is to give women the tools that they need to realize their potential and revolutionize the sector."

F-LANE Overview

F-LANE is looking for innovative tech start-ups worldwide with a focus on women trying to solve a social issue. The business ideas should have a broad impact and improve the situation of girls and women through technology.

Five selected founders will participate in the intensive seven-week accelerator programme. We will focus on these four areas:

1. Funding

EUR 12,000 seed capital as start-up support

seed capital as start-up support Vodafone as a potential big investor

Networking with other investors, venture capital providers and business angels

2. Advice & Coaching

Experienced mentors for every start-up

Individual roadmaps for every start-up

Advice from external experts (technology consultants, Vodafone experts etc.)

3. Training

Individual training sessions geared to each of the start-ups' needs

4. Networks

Link-up with the global 'Vodafone family'

Attendance of diverse conferences

Access to the global Impact Hub Network (100 impact hubs around the world) and the Social Entrepreneurship Akademie network

Workplace: Impact Hub Berlin, Friedrichstraße 246, 10969 Berlin

Duration: Seven weeks, commencing on 4 October 2019

All-day childcare service available.

The application process is now open.

Contact: Cilia Kanellopoulos, Head of Social Innovation, Vodafone Institute,

e-mail: C-C.Kanellopoulos@vodafone.com

Further information at: www.f-lane.com;

www.facebook.com/flaneaccelerator/

www.twitter.com/FLANE_VFI

www.instagram.com/flaneaccelerator

Vodafone Institute partners:

Impact Hub Berlin https://berlin.impacthub.net/

Social Entrepreneurship Akademie,www.seakademie.de

About the Vodafone Institute for Society and Communication

The institute is Vodafone's European think-tank. We analyze the potential of digital technologies and their responsible use for innovation, growth and sustainable social impact. With the help of studies and events, we offer a platform for dialogue between thought leaders from science, business and politics. Our goal is to provide better access to technology for all sections of society. That is why we develop and support projects to strengthen women in the digital economy. The Vodafone Institute sees itself as an interdisciplinary platform and benefits from the expertise of its international advisory board.

Press contact:

Friedrich Pohl

friedrich.pohl@vodafone.com

+49-172-71-55-900

