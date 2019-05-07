Easy scalability of Talkdesk Enterprise Cloud Contact Center helps Indie Campers provide and maintain superior customer experience

Talkdesk, the cloud contact center for innovative enterprises, was chosen by Indie Campers, one of the largest campervan rental companies in Europe, to expand and optimize its customer service operations. Founded in 2013 with three rental vans, Indie Campers now operates a fleet of more than 650 vehicles in over 50 locations throughout Europe.

To support its rapid growth, Indie Campers chose Talkdesk Enterprise Cloud Contact Center for its scalability, ease of use and reliability, backed by a 100% uptime SLA. Talkdesk's enterprise-ready, next-generation cloud architecture maximizes flexibility, allowing Indie Campers to stay agile and easily self-manage its contact center with clicks, not code. Powered by Talkdesk iQ, the AI-infused platform increases operational efficiency for Indie Campers with intelligent routing, reporting, analytics, context and mobile solutions to improve customer outcomes and maintain visibility across its entire business.

"Indie Campers has grown tremendously and, as a result, the importance and impact of our support agents whose primary focus is to help customers get the most out of their Indie Campers experience," said head of commercial customer care at Indie Campers, Francisco Lisboa. "As we continue to evolve and grow, working with Talkdesk gives us the ability to create solutions and implement new services to further improve the customer experience as we strive to exceed customer expectations."

Customer service is of the utmost importance to Indie Campers and a key to their success. Leveraging Intelligent Routing from Talkdesk, Indie Campers easily creates customized call flows to ensure each inbound customer is quickly assigned to the most-skilled agent based on the caller's needs. Seamless CRM integration through Talkdesk for Salesforce ensures agents are provided with accurate customer information for fast and efficient customer interactions.

"The most innovative and customer-first companies are winning in today's age of the customer and, as a result, need a contact center solution that can scale quickly to meet their rapidly evolving needs," said Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer, Talkdesk. "By combining enterprise performance with consumer simplicity, built on cloud-native architecture for flexibility and easy customizations, Talkdesk enables our customers to improve customer satisfaction, increase productivity and make customer experience their competitive advantage."

About Talkdesk

The Talkdesk Enterprise Cloud Contact Center is the Talkdesk product that empowers businesses to make the consumer experience their competitive advantage. Combining enterprise-class performance with intuitive use, it easily adapts to the needs of sales and support teams and end-users themselves, resulting in higher levels of customer satisfaction, productivity and cost savings. More than 1,400 innovative companies around the world, including IBM, Acxiom, Discovery Education and Peloton rely on Talkdesk to optimize their interactions with their customers

About Indie Campers

Founded in 2013, Indie Campers leads the European campervan rental market and is also one of the main players globally. In six years, the company has grown from a local business with two jobs and three vans to a European universe with more than 100 employees and 800 vans, which has multiplied its turnover. It currently operates in 13 countries and 3 islands in the Mediterranean: Portugal, Spain, France, Belgium, The Netherlands, England, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Croatia, Scotland, Ireland and Iceland and on the islands of Corsica, Sardinia and Sicily. Indie Campers is also a pioneer in providing services that ensure the transport of pets in campervans.

