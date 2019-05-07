Explore How Brazilian Broadband Service Providers Will Generate More Revenue and Boost the Market

Frost & Sullivan ICT expert leads a webinar on how Brazilian broadband providers offer relatively lower speeds at higher prices and how this trend is changing

SAO PAULO, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fixed broadband penetration in Brazil is low compared to developed nations. Unlike global participants, Brazilian broadband providers offer relatively lower speeds but at higher prices. This trend is now changing. Service providers can generate more revenue by offering various value-added services through partnerships with the local broadband content and application developers, and the ability to adopt the marketing strategy of service differentiation from their competitors to capture the market share.

Frost & Sullivan invites you to join our ICT expert Carina Goncalves for the webinar, "Brazil's Fixed Broadband Services Market: Current Stage and Growth Opportunities," on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM Eastern Time. Gain insight into the Brazilian fixed broadband market, analyzing the value of fiber and various market scenarios with the emergence of new types of video services. The webinar will also highlight the future status of broadband service offerings, key trends that affect the fixed broadband market, and recommendations that will help service providers increase their competitive edge and customer retention rate.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/3fk.

"These services, coupled with the swift increase in the number of users going online, are likely to create pressure on the service providers to expand their broadband access infrastructure," explains Goncalves. "Due to the convergence of telecom technologies in Brazil and emergence of technologies such as HDTV, VoIP/Broadband telephony and IPTV, there is substantial potential for the broadband market."

Key benefits of attending this webinar:

Find out how promotional subscription plans dedicated to a certain group are likely to boost the number of broadband subscribers.

Learn how to protect core service revenue.

Gain insight on the future status of broadband service offerings.

Identify new use cases with business innovation.

Receive recommendations that will help service providers increase their competitive edge and customer retention rate.

Discover the importance of home communication services, such as voice, data, video, and wireless.

The event will be recorded and available for on-demand viewing at http://frost.ly/1ti.

