ClassOne Technology, Inc.: ClassOne Technology Announces Sale of Flagship Solstice S8 to Cubic Mission Solutions

KALISPELL, MT / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2019 / ClassOne Technology, the premier supplier of new wet process tools to the 200mm and below semiconductor manufacturing industry, today announced the sale of its flagship Solstice S8 and Solstice LT electroplating tools to Cubic Mission Solutions, a business division of Cubic Corporation, headquartered in San Diego, California. Cubic Mission Solutions is a provider of networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) capabilities for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. The Solstice systems will be used for a variety of electroplating and related wet processes applications.

'Solstice is the tool of choice worldwide for fabs that require extremely high-quality plating,' said Byron Exarcos, CEO of ClassOne. 'This is our third sale to Cubic, and we take that as a great vote of confidence both in the quality of our products and the close-knit relationships that we work so hard to nurture with our customers. The defense industry is extremely demanding, and we're proud to be able to serve Cubic in their efforts to develop mission-critical products.'

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people's lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

About ClassOne Technology

ClassOne Technology (www.classone.com), headquartered in Kalispell, Montana, develops and provides innovative new wet-chemical equipment solutions, including electroplaters, spin-rinse-dryers, spray solvent tools, and more. The company's tools are specifically designed for budget-conscious users of =200mm substrates, many of whom are in emerging markets underserved by the larger equipment manufacturers. Based in Kalispell, Montana, ClassOne Technology offers decades of experience from industry veterans dedicated to the tradition of delivering advanced performance and quality for much less. Because of their unique affordability, the company's tools have been described as delivering 'Advanced Wet Processing for the Rest of Us.'

About ClassOne Equipment

Sister company ClassOne Equipment (www.classoneequipment.com), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is long respected as the industry's premier provider of refurbished major-brand processing tools, with over 2,500 systems installed worldwide. The company supplies turnkey equipment solutions that include state-of-the-art refurbishment, warranty, installation, service, support and spare parts.

