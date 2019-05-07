Oil refinery to deploy Aspen GDOT software aiming to maximize profit generation

Aspen Technology, Inc.(NASDAQ: AZPN), the asset optimizationsoftware company, today announced that Zeeland Refinery, a joint venture between Total and Lukoil in Western Europe, will deploy Aspen GDOT dynamic optimization software.

Aspen GDOT will initially be deployed on the middle distillate production units across the refinery and will help Zeeland Refinery to drive more consistent product quality, increasing middle distillate production and advancing energy efficiency.

The dynamic coordination of APC (advanced process control) for multiple process units by Aspen GDOT can help optimize all planning and scheduling opportunities to drive higher than previously expected profitability in operations.

Nathalie de Muynck, general manager at Zeeland Refinery said: "By implementing Aspen GDOT with our existing AspenTech APC platform we can realize additional optimization capabilities that will further improve profit generation, therefore delivering significant value to our shareholders."

John Koumoutsakis, senior vice president of sales at Aspen Technology added, "We look forward to helping Zeeland Refinery further improve its operational efficiency by deploying Aspen GDOT. With changes to regulations such as the IMO 2020 Marine Fuel Specifications that demand lower sulphur emissions from marine fuel, the need to align planned performance with actual performance is key to improving productivity levels."

About Aspen GDOT

Aspen GDOT dynamic optimization technology is a key part of AspenTech's Unified Production Optimization solution that enables customers to improve refinery margins by integrating planning, scheduling objectives and economics with actual operations in a closed loop. Aspen GDOT optimizes broad envelopes of refineries like the middle distillate system, naphtha processing, residue processing and H2 networks by coordinating several APC controllers for multiple process units in real time. The patented data reconciliation technology available in Aspen GDOT keeps models aligned with the actual performance of units.

About Zeeland Refinery

Zeeland Refinery is a joint venture of oil companies Total and Lukoil and is located in Vlissingen in the province of Zeeland in the Netherlands. The refinery has an annual production capacity of 11.5 million ton of fuels and raw material for the petrochemical industry. It is one of the largest employers in the region, offering work to 420 employees and 300 employees at its daily maintenance contractors.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology (AspenTech) is a leading software supplier for optimizing asset performance. Our products thrive in complex, industrial environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. AspenTech uniquely combines decades of process modelling expertise with machine learning. Our purpose-built software platform automates knowledge work and builds sustainable competitive advantage by delivering high returns over the entire asset lifecycle. As a result, companies in capital-intensive industries can maximize uptime and push the limits of performance, running their assets safer, greener, longer, faster. Visit AspenTech.com to find out more.

2019 Aspen Technology, Inc. AspenTech, aspenONE, the Aspen leaf logo, Aspen and Aspen GDOT are trademarks of Aspen Technology, Inc. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190507005727/en/

Contacts:

Aspen Technology, Inc.

Kate Jones

AspenTech

+44 (118) 92 26510

kate.jones@aspentech.com