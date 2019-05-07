Enerfy Global Accelerates Digitization of Car Insurances in a Swift

STOCKHOLM, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than, listed on Nasdaq First North, today launches Enerfy Global, an AI-based technology platform with one-click onboarding and fully digital white label car insurance solution. Enerfy Global is tailored for insurance carriers who wants to gain real-time risk insights and reduce claims costs with 40 % as well as find new and more engaging ways of communicating with their end consumers.

Enerfy Global brings new insights into risk with real-time information assessed by an AI platform based on over 500 million unique driving profiles. The insurance solution is a fully function one-click-onboarding solution and is designed and developed from the ground up with insurance carriers and their end costumers in mind, to deliver an incomparable and fully digital insurance experience. With the broad experience of building digital insurance solutions and gamified driving to world-leading brands such as FIA, Zurich and ComfortDelgro, Greater Than now supports insurance companies worldwide in their need to get digital offers out on their markets.

- With Enerfy Global, Greater Than has reached a crucial milestone. I'm so proud to bring out such a powerful and robust product on the market. We're already gaining huge traction with our offering amongst our existing customers world-wide and I'm sure this launch will state a landmark and set a new standard that will revolutionize the insurtech industry in the long term, Liselott Johansson, CEO at Greater Than says.

Enerfy Global provide a seamless IT integration tool that consolidate the existing business portfolio and customer base into a digital offering with just a one-click onboarding. The turnkey white-label solution enables total brand adaption of the product in a swift.

The solution also makes it possible to perfectly tailor which range of digital services the final product and consumer offering should include. The full function white label solution, Enerfy Global includes everything from web shop solution, smartphone app, claims handling to tools for digital marketing and end consumer communications and can be used by any insurance carriers, no matter where in the world their markets are.

