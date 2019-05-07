Better Collective A/S: Board of Directors decides to settle part of the purchase price for the acquisition of Ribacka Group by way of issuing new ordinary shares

Regulatory Release 7/2019

Reference is made to Regulatory Release 17/2018 "Better Collective establishes strong position in the Swedish sports betting market with the acquisition of Ribacka Group for up to 30 million EUR" released on 21 December 2018.

Pursuant to share sales and purchase agreement entered into between Better Collective and the sellers of Ribacka Group AB, the Board of Directors has resolved to complete the payment of the second installment of the purchase price, 6 million EUR, for the acquisition of Ribacka Group by issue of 896,727 new ordinary shares in Better Collective A/S, equal to shares with a nominal value of EUR 8,967.27 . The new shares will be issued on or about 9 May 2019 pursuant to the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors of Better Collective A/S at the company's annual general meeting on 25 April 2019. The remaining part of the purchase price, up to 9 million EUR, will become payable in 2020 subject to achievement of certain agreed performance criteria.

The new shares will be subscribed for by the sellers of Ribacka Group AB at a price per share of EUR 6.6910 (SEK 70.80) calculated on the basis of

the volume weighted average share price of the company's shares (as traded on Nasdaq Stockholm) during the period from and including 16 April 2019 to and including 3 May 2019; and the SEK to EUR exchange rate applied by the Swedish National Bank (Sw. Riksbanken) on 25 April 2019.

The price per share is equal to approximately 0,3 percent discount to the closing price on Monday, May 6, 2019.

The new shares will be issued through VP Securities under the Company's ordinary ISIN (DK0060952240), and be listed and tradable on Nasdaq Stockholm following registration of the new share capital with the Danish Business Authority. The new shares will entail a dilution of approximately 2.17 percent for existing shareholders of Better Collective A/S. The new shares are subject to a 12 months lock-up period.

