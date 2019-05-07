SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their free downloadable article on the financial strategies to boost procurement savings in the manufacturing sector. The article provides key insights into the financial strategies followed by leading companies in the manufacturing sector to build a global procurement strategy. In this free resource, our procurement experts also highlight the approach that can be adopted to achieve cost reductions by overhauling companies' existing procurement practices.

With the shifting procurement trends, it is becoming quite difficult for manufacturing companies to implement financial strategies that can boost procurement savings. They require strategies that can improve supply chain efficiency while addressing supplier and purchasing issues. Download this free article to gain a comprehensive overview of the roadmap that companies can follow to achieve better savings through their procurement strategies.

Key strategies to boost procurement savings

Improving net income using sourcing-led savings

Companies need accurate insights into the budget allocated to different departments to devise financial strategies that can help them achieve substantial savings. The savings achieved through departments can be reallocated to corporate net income and companies can easily adopt zero-based warranty budgeting initiatives.

Continuing cross-function collaboration reducing the budget

The budget reduction process is considered to be a major disincentive among teams. Formulating an approach that can communicate the cause and effect of the initiative clearly can help teams to be more cost-effective. They can devise procurement strategies to reduce costs independently to meet their set objectives.

Reinvesting savings to boost growth and transformation

Departments can take up additional projects and reinvest the savings achieved through those projects. This can improve the top line and help companies realize savings on a monthly basis while preventing misuse of their savings. With proper monitoring and regular price checks, companies can efficiently deliver incremental projects on time.

