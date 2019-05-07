Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2019) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (Metals Creek or the company) is pleased to announce that they have acquired by staking a 100% interest in the Croteau project in Labrador.

Noranda Exploration Limited carried out an extensive exploration program of the Croteau Lake area in 1991 and 1992 in search of base metal mineralization.

Croteau West Uranium, Vanadium, Copper, Silver, Gold Showing

In 2006, Crosshair Exploration conducted a field program within the Croteau Lake area and released assays of 26 grab samples from the Croteau West showing area. Mineralized samples are polymetallic in nature and enriched in Uranium (up to 2.087% U3O8), Vanadium (up to 0.803% V2O5), Silver (up to 9.2 g/t Ag), Copper (up to 0.51% Cu), and limited Gold (up to 422 ppb Au). Source (Crosshair Exploration press release Oct. 16, 2006) and National Mineral Inventory Number: 013K/06/U 0100.

The company is currently compiling data for the Croteau area and actively seeking a partner for the newly acquired Croteau property.

The Corporation cautions that all data is historic in nature and has not been verified or validated.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has a 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF) that stretches between Timmins, Ontario and Val d'Or, Quebec. Metals Creek also has an option agreement with Quadro Resources on Metals Creeks and Benton Resources Staghorn Gold Project in Newfoundland as well as two option agreements with Anaconda Mining Inc. on Metals Creek's Jacksons Arm and Tilt Cove Properties also in Newfoundland. The company also has an option agreement on its Clarks Brook property with Sokoman Iron Corp. and is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of other mineral resource properties, and presently has mining interests in Ontario, Yukon and Newfoundland and Labrador including the recently acquired Great Brehat project on the Great Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland. Additional information concerning the Corporation is contained in documents filed by the Corporation with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.





