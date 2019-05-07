Roborock unveils the Roborock S6 for smarter home cleaning

Laser-navigated sweeping and mopping model recognized for design excellence in the 2019 iF Design Award.

BEIJING, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The route a robot vacuum takes as it cleans the home can be the difference between a quick and satisfying clean, and a slow frustrating one. Roborock, makers of intelligent home robots, have today announced the Roborock S6, a robot vacuum cleaner whose enhanced algorithms and precision mapping technologies allow it to customize its cleaning strategy based on the shape of each room in the home for a faster, more comprehensive clean.

After learning a floorplan, the Roborock S6 remembers room locations and names, allowing users to schedule customized cleaning jobs for single rooms, multiple rooms, or the entire home in the Mi Home app. During a clean, the S6 is up to 50% quieter* than its predecessor the S5, yet it retains the 2000Pa maximum suction that is essential for deep cleaning, as well as its integrated mopping system.

"It is easy to make a robot that can scan a floorplan and learn a room layout, but it is much harder to make a robot that actually understands what the floorplan means," said Richard Chang, founder, and CEO of Roborock. "With the S6 we are launching the first robot vacuum that can actually adapt its actions to the shape of each room, and I am confident that no other robot vacuum can beat it for efficiency."

The Roborock S6 standout features include:

Adaptive routing algorithm - After mapping out a room, S6 calculates the best path to clean it based on room shape and size. It cleans wide rooms horizontally and can switch to a lengthways path in long corridors, meaning it can clean rooms up to 20% faster**. Selective room cleaning - Each room in a home is automatically recognized and saved. Rooms can then be named***, allowing users to send S6 to clean specific rooms, or to schedule cleans for single and multiple rooms as well as the entire home. Cleaning areas can be further refined using virtual no-go zones and barriers in the Mi Home app. Intense suction - 2000Pa of maximum suction (enough to lift AA batteries) ensures S6 has the power to deep clean all surfaces, including carpeting. Quiet cleaning - 50% quieter* than the S5, the S6 is Roborock's quietest product yet, allowing users to clean comfortably at any time, day or night. Integrated mopping - Snapping on the mopping unit is quick and easy, allowing users to vacuum and mop simultaneously for even cleaner floors. Modular and integrated - An easily detachable main brush makes hair removal easier and is ideal for homes with pets. A cable-tidy built into the charging dock keeps excess cable hidden and out of the cleaning path. Battery life - The S6 is powered by a 5200mAh large capacity lithium-ion battery, giving it up to 3 hours of run time**** ideal for cleaning large homes.

Availability

The Roborock S6 is priced at €549 and can be purchased via Roborock's official website starting May 6th. Roborock S6 will initially be available in France, Germany and Spain. Availability in other markets will be announced at a later date.

About Roborock

Roborock specializes in the research, development, and production of smart home appliances. The company's products are designed to be intelligent, simple to use and effective, and are available across the US, Europe and Asia. For more information about Roborock, please visit www.roborock.com.

*Tested in Roborock Labs against Roborock S5

**Tested in Roborock Labs against Roborock S5, results may vary across different cleaning environments

***Expected July 2019

****Tested in Roborock Labs in quiet mode

