Dynata Partners with Glow in APAC to Provide End-to-End Automation from Data to Insights

DALLAS, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynata, a global leader in first-party data and data services, has formed a strategic partnership with Glow, a disruptive real-time research platform, to offer customers a complete, self-service automated solution.

With a combined focus on automated bundling of data, platform, and support, the partnership reduces barriers that have proven prohibitive in growing the market for self-service research in the past.

Dynata is one of the world's largest providers of permissioned, actively managed first-party data, contributed directly by millions of consumers and business professionals. With a reach of 60+ million people globally, Dynata is strategically positioned to provide data on a scale that is both broad and deep. The partnership leverages Dynata's Samplify product to programmatically deliver data streams to Glow's platform, allowing businesses to collect employee, client, and customer feedback in real time.

Leading global brands choose Glow's full-service platform for the creation, testing, distribution, and rapid analysis of insights data. A major benefit, particularly in the self-serve research arena, is the platform's analytics function, which brings the data to life with easy-to-use click-and-play tools that allow clients to inspect and explore data in new ways.

Tiama Hanson-Drury, EVP of Product at Dynata, says, "We are committed to powering the insights of tomorrow. More so than ever before, the ability to obtain insights is an always-on requirement. Through our unparalleled data asset, Dynata can power the decision culture that today's economy requires to maintain a competitive advantage."

"We want not only to simplify self-service research, but to ensure it is of the best quality. Our partnership with Dynata will allow us to do just that, giving users confidence in the data and insights that Glow can provide from it," says Tim Clover, Glow's CEO.

The companies will continue to collaborate on expanding their joint offerings and explore opportunities in regions beyond APAC.

About Dynata

Dynata is one of the world's leading providers of first-party data contributed by consumers and business professionals. With a reach that encompasses 60+ million people globally and an extensive library of individual profile attributes collected through surveys, Dynata is the cornerstone for precise, trustworthy quality data. The company has built innovative data services and solutions around its core first-party data offering to bring the voice of the customer to the entire marketing spectrum, from market research to marketing and advertising. Dynata serves nearly 6,000 market research agencies, media and advertising agencies, consulting and investment firms, and healthcare and corporate customers in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, go to www.dynata.com.

About Glow

Glow is a disruptive SaaS research automation, analysis and publishing platform that accelerates speed-to-insight with a live stream of response data. The platform's click-and-play features reduce the barriers to research for users of all capabilities, extending data accessibility to more stakeholders and decision makers. Glow is used by both hundreds of businesses across Asia Pacific and the UK, with users spanning roles at all levels across marketing, research, customer, HR, creative, innovation, analytics, insights and the executive. Using the Glow platform starts free - for more information please visit www.glowfeed.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/808175/Dynata_Logo.jpg