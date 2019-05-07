sprite-preloader
07.05.2019 | 17:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Norsk Hydro: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of NOK 1.25 per share

The Annual General Meeting of Norsk Hydro ASA today adopted all the items as proposed on the agenda, including the proposal to distribute a dividend of NOK 1.25 per share. The dividend will be paid on May 16, 2019 to ordinary shareholders as of May 7, and who are listed in the Norwegian Central Securities Depository as of May 9. The share will be traded ex-dividend from May 8.

The minutes of the Annual General Meeting is attached.

Investor contact
Contact Stian Hasle
Cellular +47 97736022
E-mail Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • Minutes from AGM 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7817a1ff-763c-409d-9138-9902ffba5ea8)

