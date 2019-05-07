Helsinn Healthcare S.A.: Helsinn nominated as a Swiss Biotech Success Story 2019/2020 by the Swiss Biotech Association

Helsinn nominated as a Swiss Biotech Success Story 2019/2020 by the Swiss Biotech Association

Switzerland, May 7, 2019: Helsinn, a Swiss pharmaceutical group focused on building quality cancer care products, today announces that it is one of the companies to have been nominated as one of the Swiss Biotech Association's Biotech Success Stories for the period 2019/2020.

Helsinn was nominated alongside Actelion and Debiopharm, as well as three foundations Venture Foundation, Venturelab and Venture Kick. For the first time, the nominees include an individual: Prof. Dr. Werner Arber, who was awarded the 1978 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

Each year, the Swiss Biotech Association presents companies with the "Swiss Biotech Success Stories" awards in recognition of outstanding achievements.

Biogen, Okairos, Roche Glycart, Selexis, and Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma received the award at this year's Swiss Biotech Day after being nominated in 2018.

Riccardo Braglia, Helsinn Group Vice Chairman and CEO, commented: "We're delighted to be part of the continued success of the Swiss Biotech industry. Switzerland is a world-leading hub for biopharma thanks to a unique set of factors: diversity, the excellence of the science base, strong infrastructure and excellent technology transfer and a collaborative approach, leading to a healthy pipeline of scientific development. These are all factors which are highly prized at Helsinn and we are very pleased that the Swiss Biotech Association has recognised us for our strength."

About the Helsinn Group

Helsinn is a privately owned pharmaceutical group with an extensive portfolio of marketed cancer care products and a robust drug development pipeline. Since 1976, Helsinn has been improving the everyday lives of patients, guided by core family values of respect, integrity and quality. The Group works across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices and nutritional supplements and has expertise in research, development, manufacture and the commercialization of therapeutic and supportive care products for cancer, pain and inflammation and gastroenterology. In 2016, Helsinn created the Helsinn Investment Fund to support early-stage investment opportunities in areas of unmet patient need. The company is headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, with operating subsidiaries in Switzerland, Ireland, the U.S., Monaco, and China, as well as a product presence in approximately 190 countries globally.

