Findit, Inc.: Findit Announces Social Networking APP in Google Play and Apple App Stores

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2019 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation that trades under the stock symbol (OTC PINK: FDIT), announces the launch of its newly revised Findit App in Google (GOOG) and Apple (AAPL) App stores. Findit. Inc. owns Findit.com, the Social Networking Content Management Platform that features online marketing tools and services for its members. The newly revised Findit App improves upon the previous version of the App providing Findit members tools within the App that increases their overall online presence while managing the way they can post their status updates, from Findit to Instagram,Facebook and Twitter from the Findit App.

You can Download the Newly Revised Findit App for Iphones or Android Devices. The Findit App will allow you to view posts without Joining or Join to Post Status Updates, share them directly from the App to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, Like other members posts and leave comments.

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/findit-right-now-app/id1458638908?ls=1&mt=8

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=quickapp.findit.app

Posts can be shared immediately to your Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts. You can also text, email or send someone your posts using WhatsAPP.

What makes the Findit App worth downloading?

You do not need to Join Findit after you download the App to view and share content. Each post can include a text description of what your post is about a video up to 10 seconds uploaded live when you are making the post and a link back to an outside web page where you want to drive traffic. Better indexing in outside search engines while all the content posted from the Findit App is indexed in Findit Search.

As more members post content, more people will come to Findit to find what they are looking for. This has happened for many sites that have become a resource for information. Be sure your content is posted in Findit so people searching for what you want them to find, can actually Find it. All content posted to Findit can be crawled and indexed in Google search.

Watch the Video below to see how the Findit App can work for you.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Awsos8L1O4E

Don't wait for someone else to ask "Are you on Findit?." Be the one who asks them.

Be ahead of the curve and get your content indexing, seen, and shared by more people. Post to Findit daily and build the online presence you always wanted, wherever you are.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines crawl content posted in Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites that include but are not limited to Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIN and Pinterest by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account and post listings manually. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act'), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date first set forth above, and Findit, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in international trade.

CONTACT:

Peter Tosto

404-443-3224

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/544484/Findit-Announces-Social-Networking-APP-in-Google-Play-and-Apple-App-Stores