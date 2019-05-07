TERREIS: UNANIMOUS APPROUVAL BY TERREIS SHAREHOLDERS OF THE DISPOSAL OF A PORTFOLIO OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS TO SWISS LIFE AG AND THE PROPOSED PUBLIC SHARE BUYBACK TENDER OFFER

At the annual general meeting held on May 6th, TERREÏS shareholders unanimously approved:

(i) the disposal to Swiss Life AG of a property portfolio comprising 28 real estate assets (the « Disposal ») for a price of € 1.7 billion in accordance with the recommandation-position n°2015-05 of the Autorité des marchés financiers, and

(ii) the resolutions aimed at the implementation of the public share buyback tender offer (the "OPRA") thus allowing TERREÏS minority shareholders to collect 60 euros per ordinary share (distributions of dividends and share buyback price included).

Next steps

The effective realization of the Disposal is scheduled for end of may 2019, while the payment of distributions and the settlement of the OPRA should intervene end of July 2019.

Depending on the outcome of the OPRA, OVALTO will introduce a public repurchase offer followed by a squeeze-out at the same price as that of the OPRA.

Contact: Fabrice Paget-Domet, Chief Executive Officer - Tel: +33 (0)1 82 00 95 23

About TERREÏS (www.terreis.fr) - ISIN Codes: FR0010407049 - Ticker symbol: TER

TERREÏS is a real estate company where the assets consist of offices and retail premises that are primarily located in Paris. TERREÏS has been listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris since December 2006, and has been included in Compartment B since January 2012. The Group has opted for the status of listed property investment company ("SIIC") since 1st January 2007. TERREÏS is part of SRD « Classique » since December 2017.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:Télécharger le PDF