Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader empowering innovation, today announced the opening of a new European Customer Service Center. Situated within the historic city of Wroclaw in western Poland, the new center will support increasing design activity driven by Poland's ever-growing number of engineering experts as well as its established industries.

Explains Mark Burr-Lonnon, Mouser's Senior Vice President of Global Service EMEA and APAC Business, "In 2018, Mouser's business in Poland grew significantly. Poland is a major manufacturing area with a large amount of activity, especially in the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and electronics manufacturing service (EMS) sectors. We are looking forward to growing our business and supporting our customers with a local office and staff."

In 2018, Mouser saw its European business surge by almost 50 percent with an 18 percent increase in customers. To meet this growing demand, the company's new Customer Service Center in Poland will have a full-service staff of team members onsite to personally assist with orders, answer technical questions and respond to customer calls, all in local language, time zone, and currency. The Poland center is Mouser's 10th office in Europe and 24th globally.

As the global authorized distributor with the newest semiconductors and electronic components, Mouser gives design engineers, buyers and innovators easy access to the newest electronic components and comprehensive design resources. The Services and Tools site available on mouser.com makes it simple for customers to search for products, personalize their orders and access their previous purchases, helping to speed time-to-market. With real-time availability 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, the site's many resources offer unique capabilities that help customers in their design and creation processes.

With its broad product line and unsurpassed customer service, Mouser strives to empower innovation among design engineers and buyers by delivering advanced technologies. Mouser stocks the world's widest selection of the latest semiconductors and electronic components for the newest design projects. Mouser Electronics' website is continually updated and offers advanced search methods to help customers quickly locate inventory. Mouser.com also houses data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, and engineering tools.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an award-winning, authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on rapid New Product Introductions from its manufacturing partners for electronic design engineers and buyers. The global distributor's website, Mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 750 manufacturers. Mouser offers 24 support locations around the world to provide best-in-class customer service and ships globally to over 600,000 customers in more than 220 countries/territories from its 750,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility south of Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.mouser.com.

