

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After coming under pressure early in the session, stocks have seen some further downside over the course of the trading day on Tuesday. With the drop on the day, the Dow has tumbled to its lowest intraday level in over a month.



Currently, the major averages are just off their lows of the session. The Dow is down 445.79 points or 1.7 percent at 25,992.69, the Nasdaq is down 147.80 points or 1.8 percent at 7,975.49 and the S&P 500 is down 49.14 points or 1.7 percent at 2,883.33.



Stocks partly offset an initial move to the downside on Monday, but selling pressure resurfaced after U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer confirmed the U.S. plans to raise tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 percent on Friday.



The comments from Lighthizer came after President Donald Trump threatened to implement the tariff increase in a post on Twitter on Sunday, claiming trade talks between the U.S. and China are moving 'too slowly.'



The confirmation of the Friday deadline may have shattered the belief that the threat from Trump was just a negotiating tactic.



Lighthizer attributed the potential tariff increase to an 'erosion in commitments by China' over the last week, with the trade representative calling substantive changes to the text of a deal 'unacceptable.'



Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin noted the U.S. would reconsider raising the tariffs if negotiations get back on track during the next round of talks later this week.



However, traders have largely shrugged off news that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is expected to join this week's talks



Lighthizer and Mnuchin did not comment on Trump's threat to impose tariffs on the remaining $325 billion worth of Chinese imports.



Sector News



Biotechnology stocks have moved sharply lower over the course of the trading session, dragging the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index down by 2.9 percent.



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) is posting a steep loss after the biopharmaceutical company reported weaker than expected first quarter results.



Substantial weakness has also emerged among transportation stocks, as reflected by the 2.4 percent slump by the Dow Jones Transportation Average.



Oil service stocks are also seeing considerable weakness amid a steep drop by the price of crude oil, with crude for June delivery tumbling $0.95 to $61.30 a barrel.



Semiconductor, software, pharmaceutical and chemical stocks have also moved notably lower amid broad based weakness on Wall Street.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index tumbled by 1.5 percent as trading resumed following a lengthy holiday, while China's Shanghai Composite Index advanced by 0.7 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets all showed significant moves to the downside on the day. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index all plunged by 1.6 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are extending the upward move seen over the two previous sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 4 basis points at 2.460 percent.



