Expected to open 10 hotels this summer, Hilton's upper upscale collection brand offers travelers more premier destinations with its expanding international portfolio

With summer travel season just around the corner, Curio Collection by Hilton continues to offer unexpected getaways for curious travelers and jet-setters of all kinds as it boasts an international pipeline of 10 properties expected to open during the summer months. With more than 65 one-of-a-kind hotels around the world, the collection aims to attract curious travelers looking to explore premier destinations from the Maldives to Spain.

"Studies show that 64 percent of leisure travelers are planning to take a summer vacation this year and our goal is to provide a way for them to travel outside the norm when they book a Curio Collection hotel," said Mark Nogal, global head, Curio Collection by Hilton. "Whether exploring Mexico City and its rich, historical heritage or decompressing in a sophisticated suite in Spain, Curio Collection properties are catalysts for travelers looking to experience a new destination, different culture and cuisines from around the world in an authentic way."

With the addition of key locations this summer and more than 60 hotels in the global pipeline, Curio Collection has seen tremendous growth since its launch five years ago with distinctive properties spanning across six continents. From 2017 to 2018 alone, the brand saw near 30 percent growth after opening additional hotels in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific. As the brand continues to develop internationally, Curio Collection plans to continue to identify key tourism and commerce hubs around the world that meet travelers' desire for local discovery and authentic experiences.

This year, before summer begins, travelers have time to check off the next city on their bucket list:

Ideally situated at the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, 100 Queen's Gate Hotel London recently opened following a stunning transformation. The hotel was the former home of Victorian aristocrat William Alexander and, as part of the refurbishment, the rooms take inspiration from the rich history of this former Victorian period mansion. The hotel is surrounded by a variety of popular tourist destinations, including Kensington Palace, the Natural History Museum, as well as the famous shopping area of Knightsbridge. The Gabriel Miami, Curio Collection by Hilton (Opened April 2019) With its ideal location in downtown Miami, The Gabriel Miami is a sophisticated escape that offers unparalleled views of the Biscayne Bay. Guests can sip a signature cocktail from Bella's Bar poolside or try unique cuisine featuring South American and Mediterranean flavors at the highly anticipated onsite restaurant, Cvltvra.

All existing and upcoming hotels within the Curio Collection by Hilton portfolio offer travelers the benefits and reassurance of the Hilton name, which includes Hilton's award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors. Through Hilton Honors, members can earn points for their stay and enjoy digital tools available exclusively through the Hilton Honors mobile app, where members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key. From now until September 8, Hilton Honors members can earn Double Points on each stay starting on their second stay, in addition to Plus-Up Point Bonuses along the way. Therefore, whether travelers are heading to The Gabriel Miami for the kids' summer vacation or to SAii Lagoon Maldives for a couple's getaway during Labor Day weekend, Hilton Honors members can earn more points than ever this season.

