

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets closed lower on Tuesday, extending losses from previous session, amid rising concerns over U.S.-China trade tensions and on weak economic data out of Germany and France. A downward revision in eurozone growth forecast for the current year and the next by the European Commission added to the woes.



The pan European Stoxx 600 tumbled 1.47%. Among the major markets in Europe, the U.K., Germany and France ended sharply lower, with their benchmarks FTSE 100, DSX and CAC 40 losing 1.5 to 1.75%. Switzerland's SMI declined 0.83%.



Austria, Belgium, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Turkey ended with sharp to moderate losses.



Czech Republic ended marginally down. Denmark, Iceland, Ukraine and Greece closed higher.



Bank stocks were among the prominent losers. Shares of leading banks HSBC, Standard Chartered, Barclays, Unicredit, Deutsche Bank, Societe Generale and BNP Paribas suffered sharp losses.



Automobile stock BMW ended lower by about 4% after the company reported a 78% fall in first-quarter profits. Volkswagen, Daimler, Peugeot all ended sharply lower.



Henkel ended lower by about 5% on disappointing first-quarter results.



Royal Dutch Shell, Prudential, Ashtead Group, CRH, EasyJet, Kingfisher, Glencore, Airbus Group, J sainsbury and BP lost 2.5 to 4%.



Covestro, BASF, Infineon, Linde, Deutsche Post, Bayer, Lufthansa, SAP, Atos, Saint Gobain, Louis Vuitton, ArcelorMittal and HeidelbergCement also declined sharply.



Thomas Cook rose 6% on reports Lufthansa has confirmed it will make a non-binding offer for Thomas Cook's Condor.



Shares of Swiss human resource company Adecco Group moved higher on strong results. French stock Alstom too rose on strong earnings.



The European Commission today slashed the growth forecasts for the euro area for this year and next, citing a 'more pronounced' slowdown since the second half of last year, caused mainly due to weaker external demand, disruption in the automobile sector, policy uncertainty and Brexit worries.



In its Spring 2019 forecast, the executive arm of the European Union trimmed the growth forecast for this year to 1.2% from 1.9% predicted in the Autumn forecast in February.



Growth is expected to improve to 1.5% in 2020, which was smaller than the 1.7% expansion seen earlier.



'As initial deadlines for US-China trade negotiations and Brexit have passed without resolution, various uncertainties continue to loom large,' the EU said.



'Substantial downside risks to the growth outlook remain in place.'



Growth forecast for Germany, France, Italy and Spain have all be lowered by the European Commission.



The EC sees eurozone inflation at 1.4% this year and next. Earlier, it was seen at 1.8% and 1.6%.



Preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed German manufacturing orders grew less than forecast in March after falling in the previous two months.



Factory orders grew 0.6% from February, when they fell 4%, which was revised from 4.2%. In January, orders shrunk 2.1%.



Economists had forecast a 1.5% increase in orders in March. The latest gain was the weakest in five months.



France's trade gap widened in March as the growth in imports outpaced that of exports, figures from the French Customs showed on Tuesday.



The trade deficit widened to EUR 5.324 billion from EUR 4.131 billion in February. A year ago, the shortfall was EUR 3.902 billion. Economists had forecast a trade gap of EUR 4.500 billion.



On U.S.-China trade front, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer confirmed the U.S. plans to raise tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25% on Friday.



The comments from Lighthizer came after President Donald Trump threatened to implement the tariff increase in a post on Twitter on Sunday, claiming trade talks between the U.S. and China are moving 'too slowly.'



