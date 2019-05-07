Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2019) - DNI Metals Inc. (DNI: CSE) (OTC Pink: DMNKF) ("DNI" or the "Corporation")

Application to the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF")

DNI made an application to the AMF for a management cease trade order (the "MCTO"), which would restrict all trading in securities of the Corporation, whether direct or indirect, by management of the Corporation while the annual financials are being completed. The MCTO would not have affected the ability of shareholders who are not insiders of the Corporation to trade their securities. The MCTO was not granted. Since the AMF did not grant the MCTO the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities have issued a general cease trade order against the Corporation for failure to file the 2018 Annual Financial Statements within the prescribed time period.

DNI's board of directors and its management are working expeditiously to meet DNI's obligations relating to the filing of the 2018 Annual Financial Statements.

The Corporation confirms that it intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines found at sections 9 and 10 of Policy Statement 12-203 respecting Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults for so long as it remains in default as a result of the late filing of the 2018 Annual Financial Statements. During the period of default, DNI will issue bi-weekly default status reports in the form of further press releases, which will also be filed on SEDAR. The Corporation confirms that there are no insolvency proceedings against it as of the date of this press release. The Corporation also confirms that there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Corporation that has not been generally disclosed as of the date of this press release.

Reasons for delay

Despite its best efforts, the Corporation is currently not in a position to timely file the 2018 Annual Financial Statements, primarily as a result of the normal time period required for the auditors to complete the audit of the annual financial statements was not enough time this financial year.

There are 2 main reasons for the delay:

On-going Investigation

As per DNI's Press release dated October 24, 2018:

"DNI had been promised the environmental licenses would be completed early in 2018. Through an ongoing investigation, the Office National pour l'Environnement Madagascar (the "ONE") has determined and informed DNI that many of the receipts and documents were falsified, and that the fee payments had not been paid. In fact, the cahier d'charge and the environmental impact study for Marofody project had not been filed with the ONE."

DNI is working with the ONE, its lawyers and its auditors to review and investigate the falsified documents and receipts.

Change in management in Madagascar

In October 2018, DNI terminated its relationship with its previous DNI country manager, and associated personal. Dan Weir, the CEO of DNI, assumed control of all DNI's Madagascar operations which includes, but is not limited to, obtaining the environmental licenses for its Vohitsara and Marofody properties. Mr. Weir put together a new team, which includes inhouse legal counsel, government relations personal, an office manager and an accountant.

DNI is working with its auditors and reviewing the accounting in Madagascar.

As DNI has stated in previous press releases, Dan Weir, CEO, and the new Malagasy team, have had to file and complete the proper documents, pay the proper fees, and complete the required technical and public consultation meetings, to obtain the environmental licenses. Unfortunately, all this work has taken significant time of the management team of DNI.

Since DNI has completed all the requirements for the environmental licenses, its team is focusing on the investigation and completing the audit.

Change of Financial year end to December 31

At DNI's last annual meeting, a motion was approved by shareholders to change DNI's year end to December 31. The previous year end was March 31.

DNI's subsidiaries in Madagascar and Mauritius are required to file financials at December 31 year ends. DNI decided to change the year end of the Parent company, DNI Metals Inc., to better align with the accounting in Madagascar. This will simplify the accounting practices as DNI builds its pilot plant and gets into production.

DNI - CSE

DMNKF - OTC Pink

Issued: 134,302,603

For further information, contact:

DNI Metals Inc. - Dan Weir, President & CEO 416-720-0754

DanWeir@dnimetals.com

Also visit www.dnimetals.com

