Dr. Jan McBarron Offers Support to Individuals Pursuing a Post-Secondary Education in Health-Related Studies

Established doctor and philanthropist Jan McBarron is committed to ensuring that deserving students in the field of health and medicine are provided with the necessary financial assistance to attend a post-secondary institution

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2019 / Philadelphia native Dr. Jan McBarron is proud to announce two academic scholarships with the value of $500 (USD) for individuals seeking a post-secondary education in medicine or health-related studies.

The scholarships are open to students in the United States and Canada, to apply candidates must fill out this form accompanied by a 500-word essay. The essay must detail why you deserve the scholarship, touching on your experience with financial hardship, what you hope to accomplish with the scholarship, and what your career goals are for the future.

To apply for the scholarship candidates must submit their applications no later than July 12th, 2019. Additionally, candidates must submit a copy of their acceptance letter from the academic institute they plan on attending.

Full Scholarship Details

2 Scholarships for $500 For students in health-related programs Offered to both Canadian and American students To apply: Write a 500-word essay explaining why you deserve the scholarship, what you hope to accomplish with it, and what your career goals are for the future First scholarship deadline: July 12th, 2019

About Dr. Jan McBarron

Dr. Jan McBarron earned her Medical Doctorate Degree from Hahnemann University while working as a nurse during the night shift. Recognizing that nurses often had more personal, meaningful interactions with patients compared to the doctors, Dr. McBarron decided to become a doctor herself and change the typical less personal doctor-patient relationship.

After earning her M.D., Dr. Jan McBarron spent the next three decades specializing in Medical Bariatrics, also known as non-surgical weight loss. Having struggled with her own issues regarding weight and ultimately losing upwards of 50lbs, Dr. Jan McBarron was able to connect more deeply with her patients and provide a more personal and effective experience.

Although her time as a practicing physician in the field of medical bariatrics was fulfilling and enjoyable, Dr. Jan McBarron recently decided to stop seeing patients and instead focus on reaching larger numbers of people through her speaking events, written work, and social media presence.

For more information on the scholarship, please visit: http://drjanmcbarronscholarship.com.

For more information on Jan, please visit: https://drjanmcbarron.com.

