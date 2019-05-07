Odfjell SE: Annual General Meeting - Minutes

The Annual General Meeting of Odfjell SE was held on May 7th, 2019. All items according to the agenda dated April 15th, 2019, were approved.



Election of the Board

Pursuant to the Company's Article of Association, two of the current six members of the Board were up for election at the Annual General Meeting. The annual General Meeting re-elected Åke Henrik Gregertsen and Åse Aulie Michelet as board members for a period of two years.





Attached please find the minutes from the Annual General Meeting.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



