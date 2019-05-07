Calidi Biotherapeutics Granted Patent for Cell-Based Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy for Cancer Treatment

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2019 / Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. is happy to announce the United States Patent Office has granted Calidi Biotherapeutics a patent for cell-based delivery of oncolytic vaccinia viruses to treat solid tumors or hematologic malignancies. Calidi Biotherapeutics is using oncolytic vaccinia viruses transferred through adipose stromal (stem) cells to develop a proprietary immunotherapy platform. With this breakthrough therapy, Calidi plans to transform the way cancer is treated.

Calidi Biotherapeutics' pre-clinical research showed that adipose stromal cells play a vital role in protecting and potentiating oncolytic viruses to kill cancer cells. Allan J. Camaisa, CEO and Chairman of Calidi Biotherapeutics said the company is excited to be granted the patent.

'We will continue to expand and protect our proprietary cell-based delivery platforms as we believe that stem cells will provide a superior delivery system for oncolytic virus-based therapies both now and in the future,' said Camaisa.

Boris Minev, M.D., the President, Medical and Scientific Affairs of Calidi Biotherapeutics said, 'This patent is the culmination of many years of research and hard work focused on potentiating the oncolytic virus treatments of cancer.'

Minev noted that a major obstacle has been the swift elimination of oncolytic viruses by the patient's immune system. He said that Calidi's new delivery platforms have the potential to overcome this challenge to lead to an enhanced therapeutic efficacy.

Calidi Biotherapeutics is also currently developing its cell-based oncolytic virus platform in an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the treatment of prostate cancer.

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics is at the forefront of oncolytic virus-based immunotherapies for cancer, and is a clinical-stage drug development company with proprietary technology that overcomes the challenge to effective delivery of oncolytic viruses. The company's research could transform the way that cancer is treated. Calidi Biotherapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California.

