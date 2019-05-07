HemaGenetics Technologies Corp.: HemaGenetics Announces Completion of the Plan of Arrangement with 1169032 B.C. Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2019 / HemaGenetics Technologies Corp. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to the previously announced arrangement under the arrangement agreement entered into on June 26, 2018 between the Company, Mucho Cobre Resources Ltd. (formerly, 1169080 B.C. Ltd.), 1169029 B.C. Ltd., 1169032 B.C. Ltd., 1169071 B.C. Ltd., 1169077 B.C. Ltd., and 1169082 B.C. Ltd. (the "Arrangement"), the Company finalized, completed, and set the effective date for the Arrangement with 1169032 B.C. Ltd. effective as of May 3, 2019.

Under the Arrangement, the effective date for the Arrangement can be set separately as between the Company and each of the other parties to the Arrangement. The share distribution record date for the Arrangement as between the Company and 1169032 B.C. Ltd. was set to the end of business day on October 15, 2018, which is the record date of the shareholders of the Company who are entitled to receive shares of 1169032 B.C. Ltd. on the effectiveness of the Arrangement as between the Company and 1169032 B.C. Ltd.

Pursuant to the Arrangement, the Company's shareholders of record as of October 15, 2018 eligible to receive shares of 1169032 B.C. Ltd. under the Arrangement have been issued 8,502,104 common shares of 1169032 B.C. Ltd. effective May 3, 2019.

For further information please contact:

Ron Ozols, V.P. Communications

HemaGenetics Technologies Corp.

E-mail: pubcosrvc@outlook.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company such as the statement that: (i) the plan of arrangement may be effected; and (ii) shareholders may receive 100% of the shares of each of the other parties to the Arrangement under the Arrangement. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: (i) the inability to complete the Arrangement; and (ii) other factors beyond the Company's control. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

SOURCE: HemaGenetics Technologies Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/544545/HemaGenetics-Announces-Completion-of-the-Plan-of-Arrangement-with-1169032-BC-Ltd