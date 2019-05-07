

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (DVA) revealed a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $149.29 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $178.69 million, or $0.98 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $152 million or $0.91 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.9% to $2.74 billion from $2.85 billion last year.



DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $152 Mln. vs. $191 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.91 vs. $1.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.93 -Revenue (Q1): $2.74 Bln vs. $2.85 Bln last year.



