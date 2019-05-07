

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After recovering from an initial sell-off in the previous session, stocks showed a substantial move back to the downside during the trading day on Tuesday. With the drop on the day, the Dow fell to its lowest closing level in well over a month.



The major averages climbed well off their lows of the session going into the close but remained firmly negative. The Dow tumbled 473.39 points or 1.8 percent to 25,965.09, the Nasdaq plunged 159.53 points or 2 percent to 7,963.76 and the S&P 500 slumped 48.42 points or 1.7 percent to 2,884.05.



The sell-off on Wall Street came as selling pressure was reignited after U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer confirmed the U.S. plans to raise tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 percent on Friday.



President Donald Trump threatened to implement the tariff increase in a post on Twitter on Sunday, claiming trade talks between the U.S. and China are moving 'too slowly.'



The confirmation of the Friday deadline may have shattered the belief that the threat from Trump was just a negotiating tactic.



Lighthizer attributed the potential tariff increase to an 'erosion in commitments by China' over the last week, with the trade representative calling substantive changes to the text of a deal 'unacceptable.'



Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin noted the U.S. would reconsider raising the tariffs if negotiations get back on track during the next round of talks later this week.



However, traders have largely shrugged off news that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is expected to join this week's talks



Lighthizer and Mnuchin did not comment on Trump's threat to impose tariffs on the remaining $325 billion worth of Chinese imports.



Sector News



Biotechnology stocks moved sharply lower over the course of the trading session, dragging the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index down by 3.5 percent to a four-month closing low.



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) posted a steep loss after the biopharmaceutical company reported weaker than expected first quarter results.



Significant weakness was also visible among semiconductor stocks, as reflected by the 2.4 percent slump by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.



Chemical stocks also saw considerable weakness on the day, with the S&P Chemical Sector Index tumbling by 2.4 percent to its lowest closing level in well over a month.



Software, pharmaceutical, transportation and banking stocks also moved notably lower amid broad based weakness on Wall Street.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index tumbled by 1.5 percent as trading resumed following a lengthy holiday, while China's Shanghai Composite Index advanced by 0.7 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets all showed significant moves to the downside on the day. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index all plunged by 1.6 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries extended the upward move seen over the two previous sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, slid by 5.2 basis points to 2.448 percent.



Looking Ahead



Trading on Wednesday may be impacted by reaction to any news on U.S.-China trade talks amid another quiet day on the U.S. economic front.



The latest batch of earnings news is also likely to attract attention, with Electronic Arts (EA), Lyft (LYFT), Papa John's (PZZA) and Sprint (S) among the companies releasing their quarterly results after the close of today's trading.



BJ's Wholesale (BJ), Office Depot (ODP), Wendy's (WEN), and YRC Worldwide (YRCW) are also among the companies due to report their results before the start of trading on Wednesday.



